Dialogue Committee gave Kenyans a raw deal, MPs claim

A section of Kenya Kwanza allied Members of Parliament have accused the National Dialogue Committee of giving Kenyans a raw deal by failing to address key issues affecting the country.

Legislators David Ochieng’ (Ugenya), John Makali (Kanduyi) and John Waluke (Sirisia) said Kenyans had high hopes on the committee that was jointly led by former vice president, Kalonzo Musyoka and leader of majority leader in parliament, Kimani Ichung’wa but were disappointed when it left most of the critical issues pending.

The three were speaking at St. Catherine, Yogo parish in Ugenya constituency during a funds drive in aid of the church.

Ochieng said Kenyans though the committee would recommend an audit of the last general election results but the team failed to come out clearly, only recommending for an “evaluation” that he said was not likely to go deep into the issues that led to protests over the results.

The MP further called for the immediate constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and urged Azimio la Umoja leadership and president William Ruto to quickly agree so that the country could move forward.

Kanduyi MP, John Makali called on members of parliament to ensure they attend house proceedings to discuss the high cost of living once the national dialogue committee reported is tabled.

He said complaining over the high cost of living in public barazas would not help Kenyans adding that as people’s representatives, the MPs can achieve a lot by attending and contributing to the house sittings.

Sirisia MP, John Waluke urged Kenyans to give president Ruto and his Kenya kwanza government time to deliver on the promises he made to Kenyans as he campaigned for the seat.