Dialogue talks: Leaders urged to prioritize interests of all Kenyans

Leaders from both the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition are being urged to prioritize the interests of all Kenyans as they engage in the bipartisan talks that are expected to start this week.

This as both camps accuse each other of frustrating dialogue efforts.

Ahead of the much anticipated talks between the government and the opposition Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has urged the political leaders sitting at the negotiation table to prioritize issues affecting Kenyans.

Speaking in Malava constituency, Barasa underscored the importance of transparency during the discussions, urging leaders to set aside political differences.

This as a section of Coast MPs allied to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition accused their Kenya Kwanza counterparts of being insincere.

They spoke at the Bomu Stadium in Mombasa County during the launch of the issuance of National Government Affirmative Action Fund cheques worth Ksh 16 million to women groups in Mombasa County.

In the anticipated talks, Azimio’s delegation will be led by Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka, National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, former Defence Cabinet Secretary EugeneWamalwa, Nyamira County Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzias.

Kenya kwanza members are Ntional Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Aaron Cheruiyot the Senate Majority Leader, Embu County Governor Cecily Mbarire, East African Legislative Assembly MP Hassan Omar and Bungoma County Women Representative Catherine Wambilianga.

Report by Giverson Maina