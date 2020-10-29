This comes from comments that Diamond made during an interview with “The Switch”

Rumours about Rayvanny’s impending exit from Wasafi Records have been doing rounds for weeks with Rayvanny himself going so far as to quash them early this year during a live interactive show with fans.

However, Diamond – the owner of Wasafi Records, as good as confirmed the rumours during an interview in which he said he has seen the studios that Rayvanny has set up and believes they will be the best in the whole country.

On the question of whether musicians under the label were truly free to leave, Diamond said that they are indeed free to do so. His statement seemed to contradict the reality of the situation as Harmonize, who was under the label, has had a hard time leaving. Harmonize was asked to part with 5 Million Tanzanian Shillings in order to receive his masters.

Masters in the music world refer to an artist’s original recording of a song or album and any time an artist leaves a label there is always an argument about ‘acquiring masters’. Famous Masters feuds in the music world include Taylor Swift against Big Machine Records and Micheal Jackson (before his death) against Sony.

Whether Rayvanny’s departure will be a seamless one or as painful as Harmonize’s, only time will tell.

