Diamond Platnumz’ latest money move is a KSH 500 million deal with Mziiki. The deal is a distribution agreement for his record label Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) with music distribution app Mziiki. Mziiki is a streaming platform that promotes both African and international artiste.

Chibu Dangote signed the deal on Friday making the news public via his social media accounts. “Today I signed a 5 Million Dollars Distribution deal with @Mziiki for my @Wcbwasafi_ Record Label… May God continue blessing our Bongo Fleva industry!”

Today i signed a 5 Million Dollars Distribution deal with @Mziiki for my @Wcbwasafi_ Record Label… May God continue blessing our Bongo Fleva industry! ?? — Chibu Dangote (@diamondplatnumz) April 9, 2021

Mziiki on the other hand also happily announced the news welcoming the Wasafi team: “Karibu kwenye familia ya Ziiki @wcb_wasafi, @diamondplatnumz, @mbossokhan, @iamlavalava, @Rayvanny, @officialzuchu. Tunatarajia kufanya kazi pamoja na mwaka huu,2021 ni yetu sote.”

