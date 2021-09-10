Diamond, Khaligraph Jones and Bahati top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Sina Neno” by Jux.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, we feature Diamond who released his new music video to the song “Naanzaje ” which got a nod from American rapper Snoop Dogg. Additionally, this week the OG Khaligraph dropped his new song “Champez” in which he battle raps himself in English and Sheng and Jux dropped a love ballad clearly dedicated to his ex Vanessa Mdee who recently announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Rotimi.

Internationally, Ed Sheeran, Pentatonix and Lana Del Ray continue to drop new music from their new albums. It’s also been a good week for Drake as his new album, Certified Lover Boy, broke Kanye’s Apple Streaming record.

Diamond – Naanzaje

Khaligraph Jones – Champez

Bahati – Wewe ni Mungu

Bahati feat Juliani – Nomare

Jason Derulo – Acapulco

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Pentatonix feat Little Glee Monster – Midnight in Tokyo

Lana Del Rey – Arcadia

Rayvanny- Wanaweweseka

Irene Robert feat Michel Bakenda – Mabilioni