Diamond League: Beatrice Chebet wins 5,000m title in Zurich

The 2022 diamond league series comes to a close this week with the first two days of the action kicking off today ahead of the final day Thursday.

The first six titles will be secured on day one with Kenya’s commonwealth and africa champions Beatrice Chebet clinching one of the trophies on offer after winning the Diamond the women’s 5,000m race.

Chebet clocked 14.31.03 to emerge victorious ahead of compatriot Margeret Kipkemboi who was placed second after finishing the race in 14.31.52 while Tsegay Gudaf of Ethiopia was placed third in 14:32.11

Nicholas Kipkorir won the corresponding title in the men’s race timing 12:59.05 while South Sudanese Dominic Lokinyomo was placed second after timing 12.59.40 as American Fisher Grant was placed third.

Kovacs Joe of USA won the men’s shot put title after registering 23.23m smashing the Diamond League record in the process to emerge the victor ahead of compatriot Crouser Ryan who threw 22.74m.

New Zealand’s was placed third with a throw of 21.90m.

In the women’s shot put, Chase Ealey completed her 100 record in the Diamond League this season with a fifth win in five meetings, a third-round effort of 20.19 handing her a first career Diamond Trophy.

26 more finals are set to be decided on the second and final day of the meeting on Thursday. In a pick of some of the events on schedule Kenya’s Mary Moraa will seek to win her debut Diamond League title in the women’s 800m race.

Moraa will face opposition from World silver medalist Hodgkinson Keely and Uganda’s Halima Nakayi among others. Titles will also be decided in the men’s 800m race, emn’s and women’s 1500m race,3,000m s/c race among others.

The Zurich Diamond league leg is the last round on the 13 legged circuit meeting.