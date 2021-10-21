Diamond only artist from E.A nominated for an MTV EMA

Winners are determined by public voting.

MTV has announced the nominees for this year’s Europe Musc Awards (EMAs) commonly abbreviated as the MTV EMAs. Among the nominees is Diamond Platnumz who become the only East African on the nominee list this year.

The Tanzanian will battle it out against Nigeria’s Tems, Wizkid, Ghana’s Amaarae and South Africa’s Focalistic. The nomination comes months after Diamond attended the BET award ceremony and stole the show in his Maasai fabric attire.

The EMAs were conceived to honour artists and music pop culture and to be a reflection of the international and continental music scene. They are representative of geographical origin and of achievement in diverse musical genres and disciplines, indicative of the diversity and scope of the show.

Voting is now open to the public. The awards ceremony will take on November 14th in Hungary.

See the full list of nominees here.