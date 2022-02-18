Diamond Platnumz set to appear in new reality series

The Tanzanian crooner joins the cast of ‘Young, Famous and African’ on Netflix.

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz will appear in Netflix’s new upcoming reality series Young, Famous and African due to premiere on March 18th on Netflix Kenya.

Diamond will star alongside a group of young, affluent and famous media personalities from across the continent in this glitzy reality series who come together in Joburg on a quest to make new connections, find love and possibly rekindle old flames. According to Netflix, these jet setters will see their relationships and patience tested as they mingle with the who’s who of African entertainment.

The show stars Khanyi Mbau, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Innocent “2baba” Idibia, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Zari “The Boss Lady”, Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, and Andile Ncube. Diamond and Zari will be the only cast representing East Africa.