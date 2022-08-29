Diamond, Rayvanny among top 20 musicians in Africa

Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Tiwa Savage also make it to the list.

Forbes has released a list of the top 20 musicians in Africa. The list only includes two musicians from East Africa; Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny both of whom have collaborated with international musicians and performed on world stages.

Legends Angelique Kidjo and Yvonne Chakachaka also make the list among the new generation of artists. Nigeria and South Africa dominate the list with globally recognised musicians such as Burna Boy, Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Master KG and more.

“The music emanating out of Africa today is record-breaking in every sense. With the new sounds, there have been new pathways to success for African artists. These creators have taken everything from Amapiano to Afrobeats and told the African growth story, in decibels that have made the world sit up,” the magazine said of the musicians on the list.

Here is the full list of musicians on the list.

Angélique Kidjo (Benin)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South Africa)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

KDDO (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Rayvanny (Tanzania)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Fally Ipupa (Congo)

DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Lira (South Africa)

Mr. Eazy (Nigeria)

2Face Idibia/2Baba (Nigeria)

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Lebo M (South Africa)

Black Coffee (South Africa)

