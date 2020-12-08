Diamond also thanked Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans for their enduring support

Diamond made history last week by gaining over a million views on a music video in under two hours. This might not look like a lot compared to international artists but within Africa and specifically East Africa, it is a big deal.

Last night, the Bongo artiste took to his Instagram page to thank his fans for helping achieve another milestone, 10 Million views in one week. The song in question is his collaboration with Congolese Legend Koffi Olomide titled “Waah.”

In a separate post, he also took the time to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans for their support of him and his music. He wrote, “Will never stop thanking Mr president UHURU KENYATA and the whole KENYA for the love & Supporr mnayonipa kila siku….Nawapenda zaidi.” (SIC)

The president danced to the popular song at the “Kenya ni mimi youth campaign” launch.

