Diamond, Willy Paul and The Weeknd top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Serious Love” by Harmonize.

Happy New Year!

As the first week of the year comes to a close, there’s already great music to be excited about. The first weekend of 2022, offers a great opportunity to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, we feature Willy Paul who teams up with Ohangla artists Klons Melody and Musa Jakadalla for his first new song this year called “Atoti Jaber.” The song, although within Pozee’s usual genre of music, comes with an addictive beat paired with Dhuluo lyrics; a refreshing new sound by the Saldido International owner.

Regionally, this week we also feature Diamond and The Ben, Rwandese RnB sensation, who team up for the song “Why”. The song spent the week charting the YouTube trending list around the world including in Canada where it peaked at number 20 and is currently trending Kenya at number 4.

Internationally, The Weeknd is back with a new album called Dawn FM and as usual, has committed to his era, old man make-up and all.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Diamond feat The Ben – Why

The Weeknd feat Tyler the Creator – Here we go again

Willy Paul feat Klons Melody, Musa Jakadalla – Atoti Jaber

Rayvanny – Rara

Ruger -Snapchat

Limbo Fest feat Awicko – Katerina

Juice WRLD – Already Dead

Lil Maina feat Ndovu Kuu – Kishash

Mr Blu feat Aslay – Mapenzi Adui

Shenseea – Dolly

Dax feat Snow tha Product – A lot at stake

Nadia Mukami – Bella

Exray Taniua feat Mbogi Genje – Mbizimbiting