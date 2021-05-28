The three have been nominated in the International categories

Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid will battle it out for the International BET award at this year’s ceremony.

BET has announced the nominees for this year’s awards. Diamond, Wizkid and Burna Boy have been nominated under the Best International Act category alongside nominees from France, The United Kingdom and Brazil.

The last two years have been great for Burna Boy and Wizkid who both won Grammys at this year’s award show. Diamond has also had a great run which culminated in his recent signing with Warner Music.

See the full list of BET 2021 nominees here.

