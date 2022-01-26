Diana B loses YouTube account to hackers

The content creator cum rapper made her debut in November 2021.

Diana Marua, content creator and rapper who goes by the name Diana B has lost her YouTube channel. According to a statement released by the rapper, her account was hacked and deleted from the platform.

Diana released her first rap single, a remix of Bahati’s “Mtaachana tu”, in November of last year.

“I have lived at peace with everyone and I have always stayed on my lane; I don’t know why anyone would do this to me! You hack my YouTube account, change the name and even worse you delete it,” her statement read.

She however said that her management and lawyers were handling the situation assuring her fans that everything would turn out fine.

“Fam, we shall be back soon stay strong team Diana. We trust and give glory to God for everything. My Management & NGOMMA VAS has started the process of contacting the YouTube team to have this sorted! Nawapenda,” she continued. (SIC)

Her channel had accumulated millions of views at the time of deletion.