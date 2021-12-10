Diana B, Savara, Tanasha Donna top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Handstand” by French Montana, Doja Cat and Saweetie.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, we feature Savara who has finally released his new single called “Balance”. Savara is the fourth member of Sauti Sol to release a single since the group decided to do their own solo projects. This comes a week after Chimano dropped “Friday Feeling“.

Additionally, this week we also feature Tanasha Donna who makes the list this week for her new single “Mood” and Brown Mauzo who makes the list with a new music video for the song “body” from his new album V.

Internationally, Doja Cat continues to drop music this time alongside French Montana and Saweetie. Also making the list is Becky G with her new song “Bella Ciao” as an ode to the global phenom “Money Heist” which came to an end last week on Friday.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend and Happy Jamuhuri day.

Diana B – One Day

Tanasha Donna – Mood

Savara – Balance

Ethic Entertainment feat Zikki – Mimi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHRyjjMjghs&ab_channel=EthicEntertainment

Doja Cat – Woman

Bensoul feat Bien – Thick Thighs

Breeder LW, Ndovu Kuu feat Trio Mio – Pattern

Yung Bleu feat Kehlani – Beautiful lies

Billie Eilish – Male Fantasy

Becky G – Bella Ciao

Brown Mauzo – Body

Willy Paul – My woman

Dufla Diligon – Tikisa