Kenyan athletes continued their sparkling performance and put the country in glory after emerging victorious in this year’s Boston Marathon. Diana Chemutai Kipkosgei and Benson Kipruto were today crowned women and men champions respectively. Kipruto timed 2hrs 09 mins and 51 secs while Chemutai clocked 2hrs 24mins 50 secs. Another Kenyan Edna Kiplagat finished in the second position timing 2 hrs 25 mins and 20 secs.

