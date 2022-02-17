Diani Half Marathon: Organisers target 150 runners

The organizers of the second edition of Diani Half Marathon are targeting a total of 150 runners ahead of the race scheduled 26th February.

The race which will consist of the 21km and 5km categories will be flagged off at Co-operative Bank Diani and culminate at Ukunda Showgrounds.

The race organized by Kick Martial Arts Club, a community based organization, seeks to support and advocate for the participation of local youth in sports.

‘’Our aim is to encourage runners keep fit and help nurture talent which in turn would be beneficial to them either economically or socially,so we are putting out a request to Kwale County and Diani residents to enroll for the race in large numbers’’, remarked Wycliffe Orage the race’s Secretary.

Winners are poised to be awarded with cash and certificates. Kenya Wildlife Service Kwale County has already confirmed participation by entering a total of 10 participants.

Registration is ongoing at various centres including at the Jazzy Bakery along Diani Beach Road,Diani Tigers Studios and Ukunda Showgrounds among others.

Steve Musyoka and Mercy ‘Becky’ Achieng were crowned winners of the inaugural half marathon held last February after they emerged winners in their respective men’s and women’s categories.