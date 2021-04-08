Diarrhoea cases drop by 70% in Turkana due to provision of clean water

Residents of Orum village in Turkana County have benefited from the drilling of a borehole in the area which has seen cases of diarrhoea drop by over 70 per cent in the last two years due to provision of water.

Conflict cases between pastoralists have also reduced owing to the accessibility of water in the drought hit County.

This has been achieved through the provision of water by Lotus Kenya Action for Development Organization (LOKADO) and Welthungerhilfe (WHH) organization funded by German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

According to Dennis Esekon Lokitare, the resilience and development programme manager in LOKADO, water shortage had been the main problem facing residents in the county.

He noted that the scarcity had been worsened by the ongoing drought noting that the borehole in Orum had come in handy in addressing the current challenges.

“This area has suffered from acute water shortage since independence and the provision of water has addressed the issues of sanitation and reduced the distance locals walk in search of water,” he said.

Lokitare added that for years women had to walk for tens of kilometers in search of water exposing them to bandit attacks.

“This has changed after we managed to strike water and the borehole is now a potential point which has been used to unify pastoralists seeking water and pastures,” he said.

The medical officer in charge of Orum dispensary Justus Ekai noted cases of diarrhea had dropped due to the provision of the water.

He said that in the past, women seeking delivery services had to come with their water due to the challenges and hardship in the area.

“Since the drilling of the borehole we have enough water to serve our dispensary and cases of diarrhea have gone down due to improved sanitation,” he said.

He added that locals who for years relied on livestock were diversifying to farming a move that had seen their nutrition needs addressed.

A teacher Andrew Eskon from Orum primary narrated how they once lost a minor who had gone to fetch water from a well after the walls collapsed.

“We prayed to God and our prayers have been heard through the provision of water and students are now clean unlike in the past,” he said.

This was echoed by Teresia Iyanei who said that for years they had to walk for hours in search of water for their homes and livestock.

“We now have enough water thanks to Lokado unlike in the past when we had to spend a whole day in search of water for our families,” she said with a smile.