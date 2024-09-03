Diaspora Committee to meet NEA Director over alleged misconduct of recruitment agency

The Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee is on Wednesday set to hold a meeting with the Director General of the National Employment Authority (NEA).

The meeting will address allegations of misconduct against M/S Al Hadhramy & Mahla Recruitment Agency, among other pressing issues related to migrant workers.

The meeting also forms part of the Committee’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the rights and welfare of Kenyan workers abroad to ensure that recruitment agencies adhere to ethical practices and legal standards.