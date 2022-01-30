Diaspora voter registration encouraging, IEBC says

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission confidence in the ongoing Diaspora voter registration saying turn out is encouraging.

IEBC officials and the Kenya consulate in Arusha held a Stakeholder Engagement Forum to sensitize Kenyans in living Arusha on voter registration.

According to IEBC, hundreds of Kenyans turned up to register as voters in the ongoing exercise.

The same was replicated in Rwanda where Kenyans living in the Country continue to stream in at the High Commission office in Kigali to register as voters, change their particulars and transfer their polling station in the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration

The High Commission together with IEBC invited Kenyans in Rwanda to a stakeholder’s engagement meeting at Georgies Restaurant, one of popular social places for Kenyans in Kigali, for voter education and to mobilize citizens to turn up and register as voters at the embassy.

The commission has intensified the second phase of the voter registration exercise ahead of the deadline on 8th February.

IEBC continues to implore youths to register saying they make the bulk of unregistered voters in the Country.

A mere 800,462 people registered as voters in the first phase of the exercise way below the targeted 4.5 million.