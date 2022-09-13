Diaz: World Cup 2022 is around the corner, what’s in store?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was always going to generate exciting talking points even before the opening kick-off and it will be a special World Cup we feel sure will not disappoint.

First, there was the issue of weather conditions given that the World Cup has traditionally been held during the European summer, a season when temperatures in the Middle East can soar to as high as 43-45 Degrees Celsius. This led to the unprecedented decision of moving the tournament to November and December when most football leagues are underway.

Awarding the premier global sports competition to Qatar which like most middle East countries, has some amazing tourist facilities, also raised a lot of questions in regards to Qatar’s human rights issues . Some reports touched on use of migrant labour to construct its stadia. For some, this is form of employment and creating amazing football facilities.

Qatar has been accused in reports about possible, labour practices that bound migrant workers to their employers leading to mistreatment. There have also been talk about concerns reference, its stance on LGBTQ rights and if these will hinder the attendance of fans. However, every nation values and beliefs need to be respected in sporting events too.

An investigation by The Guardian (a UK newspaper) in 2021 reported that a number of migrant workers that have died in Qatar in the 12 years since it was announced as the host of the tournament, 37 of those deaths being directly linked to the construction of stadia for the tournament.

One of the most prominent footballers to speak out against the World Cup in Qatar is ex-Germany captain Phillip Lahm who has publicly stated he will not attend the World Cup in Qatar and opined that “Human rights should play the biggest role in the awarding of a tournament.

If a country is awarded the contract in this regard, you start to think about the other criteria used to make the decision.”

Questions were also raised about the capacity of Qatar to host the fans that will be pouring in to watch the World Cup. The tiny but rich Gulf nation has a population of just over 2 million people and will be hoping to attract more than 1.2 million visitors during the World Cup, slightly more than 50% of its population.

According to Qatar Tourism, there are just fewer than 30,000 hotel rooms in Qatar. About 80% of these rooms are already booked for FIFA players, referees, media and other official guests, so where will many fans stay? There are plans to pitch 1000 “Bedouin-style” tents for football fans in the desert, with about 200 of the 1000 tents being extremely luxurious and lavish. Accommodation is likely to be a challenge, for many fans.

Despite all this, the show must go on and the world prepares for its biggest sporting extravaganza. One does not need to look beyond the usual top countries, to pick out the World Cup favourites.

It was generally held, until recently anyway, that European powerhouses were favourites to win tournaments held in Europe and South American nations favourites for tournaments held in the Americas, with the tournaments held outside the two continents shared between them (Brazil in Asia and Spain in Africa). Germany however bucked the trend by winning the tournament hosted by Brazil in 2014.

Like in most tournaments, Brazil stands out as the favourites, alongside defending Champions France. The other countries to watch out for are Spain, Argentina and Germany. Between them, these 4 countries have won 14 out of 21 World Cups and it will be difficult to look beyond them for a winner. Outside these 4, England will be looking to add a second trophy to the only one they won back in 1966.

The last time a team won a debut World Cup was in 2010 when Spain won in South Africa and the teams most likely to challenge for a first-time trophy are Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal. The Netherlands has been to 3 World Cup finals without winning while Belgium and Portugal have both made it to the semis twice.

While a lot of the usual suspects will be at the World Cup, the most conspicuous absentees are 4-time champions Italy who will be absent for the second tournament in a row despite winning the World Cup as recently as 2006. Other teams usually expected to be at the World Cup but will be missing include Nigeria, Chile, Sweden and Colombia.

As the kick-off whistle blows off, let’s brace ourselves for another once-in-four-years ride!

Many nations, players, fans and visitors are excited to travel to a new location and the World Cup remains, the most exciting event to close the year 2022.