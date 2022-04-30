DIB Bank hosts customers for Iftar dinner in Nairobi and Mombasa

DIB Bank Kenya customers in Nairobi and Mombasa were treated to an Iftar Dinner as the Muslim faithfuls broke the fast.

The dinner that saw women, men, and children come together was hosted to celebrate customers for their support and to also share cheer during this holy month of Ramadhan.

Speaking during the event, DIB Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO Peter Makau thanked all the customers for accepting to be part of the special occasion that allowed them to come together and share a meal.

” As an Islamic Bank, sharing a meal is an important part of Ramadhan, and today we have come together to share a meal and to also share our journey with you. This year, we decided to celebrate Ramadhan with our customers as you have been very vital in our growth as a bank. We also continue with our tradition of celebrating Ramadhan with the less fortunate by donating to Mosques, reaching out to vulnerable families, and visiting children’s’ homes.”

The Managing Director/CEO informed the customers that the Bank will soon be opening a new Bank branch within the Nairobi CBD in order to expand our reach to customers. “We ensure that we listen to your requests and feedback, we are further expanding our reach to bring our services closer to you within Nairobi CBD in response to the feedback that you have shared with us.” said the Managing Director and CEO Peter Makau.

This year’s Ramadhan is the first without any restrictions since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.