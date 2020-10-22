DIB Bank Kenya named Best Islamic Bank in the Country

The DIB Bank Kenya Limited has been named the best Islamic bank in Kenya during the Islamic Finance News (IFN) awards for 2020 held virtually.

The Islamic Finance News awards are recognized by the Global Islamic Capital Markets for the past 15 years, and are held to honor the most accomplished businesses operating across the global Islamic finance sector.

DIB Managing Director Peter Makau said, “We are truly honored to be named Kenya’s Best Islamic Bank for the second year in a row. Such recognition in the current challenging times is a clear indication of the success of the strategy to establish a progressive Islamic Finance franchise in the country.”

The win comes at a time when the bank has expanded its Islamic banking services by opening new branches in Eastleigh and Mombasa. “This award could not be possible without the hard work and commitment from our employees and it is their relentless passion and drive that gives me confidence that we will continue to deliver in the years to come.” Makau said.

DIB Bank Kenya’s parent company Dubai Islamic Bank also walked away with five awards including the coveted title of the Best Overall Islamic Bank globally.