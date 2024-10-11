Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, one of the most successful rappers and music moguls in the US, will soon be on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

At a hearing attended by Mr Combs on Thursday, a judge ruled his trial will begin on 5 May next year.

Mr Combs, wearing a creased beige prison uniform, sat next to his attorneys as the judge discussed imposing a gag order that would prevent attorneys or prosecutors from discussing the case publicly or with the media.

Members of Mr Combs’s family lined seats in the courtroom.

The rapper mouthed “I love you” to the group, which included his three daughters, three sons and his mother.

He also repeatedly put his hand to his heart and made a prayer sign.

In addition to the criminal case, Mr Combs is being sued by dozens of people who have accused him of sexual assault, rape and sexual exploitation.

Mr Combs has pleaded not guilty in the criminal trial and lawyers for the rapper have repeatedly maintained his innocence, calling allegations against him “false and defamatory”.

Thursday was the rapper’s third time appearing in court since his arrest.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson told the judge that the government will need three weeks to present its case.

Defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo said the rapper’s team will need a week for theirs.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 and has been in jail since.