It seems more people are streaming Sean “Diddy” Combs’ music following his arrest on Monday, September 16.

The music mogul, who goes by several names including Diddy, Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, is currently in jail after a judge denied his bail.

The industry data and analytics company Luminate said the mogul’s music saw an average 18.3% increase in on-demand streams during the week of his arrest compared to the prior week.

This is not the first time an arrest has caused a spike in streaming numbers, after the release of ‘Surviving R.Kelly’ – a documentary about the accused the R&B singer convicted of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls – his numbers nearly doubled.

Explaining the phenomenon to AP Entertainment news, George Howard, professor of music business management at Berklee College of Music, said he’s not surprised by the increase comparing streaming to a Google search.

“Music just becomes another piece of information as people try to comprehend the atrocities,” Mr Howard said.

“It’s like, ‘What would someone whose brain works like that, allegedly, what would their music sound like?’”

With Combs’ several business ventures — from Revolt TV to Ciroc vodka, both of which he’s no longer affiliated with — Howard said many people likely think of Combs as a businessman before they think of him as a musician.

“The natural curiosity that these types of charges evoke makes sense,” Mr Howard continued. “It’s like driving by a car crash. People want to look.”

Combs is charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering and the indictment, which details allegations dating back to 2008, accuses him of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

He’s pled not guilty to the charges.