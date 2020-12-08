Diego Maradona: Argentine senator suggests putting Maradona on banknotes

An Argentine senator has proposed putting an image of the late football star Diego Maradona on new banknotes.

Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, died two weeks ago at the age of 60.

Senator Norma Durango presented the bill to Congress to get the late player on the 1,000-peso ($12, £9) note, the highest denomination.

It would feature Maradona’s face on one side and a picture of one of his most famous goals on the other, she said.

The bill suggests the notes should “carry the effigy of Diego Armando Maradona on one side and the moment of the second goal against England, scored in Mexico, on 22 June 1986, on the other”.

The senator also suggested putting his image on commemorative stamps.

“The idea is not just to recognise our most important idol, but also to think of the economic question,” Ms Durango said. “We feel that when tourists come here they will want to take a ‘Maradona’ away with them.”

Maradona’s two most famous goals came in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England.

The player was captain when Argentina won the tournament, scoring the first “Hand of God” goal against England in the quarter-finals and then going on to score again what was dubbed as the “Goal of the Century”.

The plan is for the banknote to feature the second goal.

Ms Durango said the final decision would be made by lawmakers, who are expected to hear her proposal early next year.

The 60-year-old football legend died of a heart attack at his home late last month.

Maradona had a successful operation on a brain blood clot earlier in November and had been due to be treated for alcohol dependency.

He scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing them in four World Cups.