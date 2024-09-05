DIG Lagat makes impromptu visit to Makueni, Taita Taveta counties

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat on Wednesday made impromptu visits to several police stations in Makueni and Taita Taveta Counties.

During the visits to Salama, Emali, and Maungu Police Stations, the DIG reassured Officers of his unwavering support, provided that they executed their duties within the confines of the law.

He also encouraged officers to seek help in addressing mental health challenges within the police force.

The DIG is currently on a tour of various stations across the country in a bid to enhance police accountability, service delivery and the welfare of police officers.

He made similar impromptu visits to Mwiki, Cheptulu, Mbale, Kondele and Kilimani Police Stations in the last two months.

He was accompanied by the Director Planning, Peter Ndugu, SAIG and Deputy Director Personnel, Philip Opiyo, AIG.