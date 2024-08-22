DIG Lagat puts Kilimani police officers on notice in impromptu visit

Police officers will be held accountable for their actions and any misconduct - DIG Lagat

The Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat made an unexpected visit to Kilimani Police Station Wednesday evening in a bid to enhance police accountability and service delivery.

During the surprise inspection tour, which took place at 8.15PM, Lagat cautioned the officers that they will be held accountable for their actions and any misconduct.

“I am very keen on service delivery to the members of public, and you must take responsibility for every act you are doing,” said Lagat.

He advised police officers to steer off corruption, underscoring the need for integrity and professionalism among police officers.

DIG Lagat’s visit is part of a series of impromptu inspections aimed at cracking down on corruption and ensuring police stations across the country uphold the highest standards of service.

Lagat, who was accompanied by National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango, inspected various sections of the station including the cells, bathrooms, armory, and the Gender and Child Protection Unit.

The visit comes on the heels of similar inspections last week at Mbale Police Station in Vihiga and Kondele Police Station in Kisumu.