DIG of police makes impromptu visit to Embu

Newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat on Thursday afternoon made an impromptu visit of Embu West Sub-county police headquarters on a familiarization tour.

The DIG is currently on a tour of various stations across the country on a familiarization cum fact finding mission on operations and issues affecting police officers.

“I want to visit stations as part of my administration work and management of day to day activities of officers, their conduct and morale,” he said.

Lagat came face to face with the deplorable state of some of the offices and promised to look into the matter to make them work friendly.

“We want to make stations look better in due course,” he said while expressing satisfaction with the work and conduct of the officers.

He also promised to look into operationalization of an office block put up through Manyatta Constituency NG-CDF in 2021 at a cost of Ksh 10 million.

“This is one of the matters I will take up to ensure the office block is put to use and alleviate some of the challenges with regard to poor working environment for our officers,” he said.