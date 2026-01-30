DIGI-AI Bus launched to equip public primary school learners with digital, AI skills

The Kings Rugby Development Academy has launched a new mobile digital learning initiative, the DIGI-AI Bus, to bridge the digital divide by providing hands-on access to computers and the internet, as well as basic digital skills, particularly for learners in underserved communities.

The DIGI-AI BUS initiative will fast-track learners’ readiness for the global digital economy by delivering hands-on ICT training, digital literacy, and access to online educational resources directly to public primary schools.

The Bus will be stationed at various public primary schools in Nairobi and Kiambu Counties without computer infrastructure, teaching learners digital, artificial intelligence, and robotics skills.

The Kings Rugby Development Academy has partnered with the Atlas Foundation UK for the past 10 years to develop underprivileged children in Kenya through rugby holistically.

This has enabled the children to gain life skills and access to education, which are sure routes to sustainable social and economic development. The Digi AI Bus is an expansion of their programming to bridge the digital divide by equipping underprivileged children with essential digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

Speaking during the launch, Kings Rugby Development Academy Co-founder and CEO, James McGreevy noted that the DIGI-AI Bus is equipped with computers, internet connectivity and AI-driven learning software aligned to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) that will enable learners to receive customised lessons based on individual strengths and learning gaps, allowing students to progress at their own pace while remaining in a shared classroom environment.

Stephen Mlumo, a KRDA beneficiary, lauded the initiative, saying he shares what he learns at the DIGI-AI BUS with his peers. “What I learn here, I don’t keep to myself. I go back to school and teach my friends so we can all grow together. Before this programme, I never thought I would touch a computer. Now I believe I can do more.”

The Digi-AI Bus is entirely self-sufficient, powered by rooftop solar panels linked to battery storage, with a silent generator as a backup. This enables the programme to operate in areas with unreliable electricity and reach schools that would otherwise be excluded from digital learning opportunities.

KRDA has partnered with Code Yetu to provide digital literacy training in coding and an education section, where they offer personalised AI Bespoke Curricula tailored to each child.

Code Yetu Founder Asha Makana noted that the lessons they offer are integrated into the current CBC curriculum, where coding is woven into students’ day-to-day studies, ensuring that as kids learn, they can code.

“We have structured the program to meet the current curriculum of CBC, integrating coding into their day-to-day lives. Coding drives problem-solving skills, creativity, and innovation,” Asha said.

KRDA has called on the government, schools, tech partners, foundations, and other stakeholders to join them in building an inclusive pathway to education by narrowing the digital divide.

Also watch https://youtu.be/u-M_jQq9ACg?si=dcSUVKYIR3_QAZxV