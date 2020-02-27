Digital channels to connect Africa business professionals launched

Africa Influencer Agency a B2B PR platform that will embrace all available digital channels and social media to support brands in telling their stories to the African B2B audience has launched.

Positioning itself as the B2B PR Agency for Africa and the world, the agency is leveraging on its extensive segmented reach of professionals across the continent and beyond, together with its team of influencers with a solid background in media, PR and digital media with its host of digital tools to build reliable B2B bridges between brands and businesses by way of holistic PR.

Among the services the agency is launching includes influencer marketing to connect brands to key industry leaders that are the right fit for their businesses, spanning from journalists to micro-influencers managed by AIA. The agency has a team of established B2B influencers with extensive networks cumulatively standing at more than 120,000 followers on LinkedIn to bolster its influencer marketing offering.

Diana Wangeci, Director of Africa Influencer Agency: “As AIA we can deliver tangible ROI for our clients as recognized experts in the industry for several years when it comes to PR, marketing, strategizing on impactful content and other digital services. The large network of companies and business professionals that the agency works with in all African countries and other continents allows clients to reach thousands of targeted audiences within short timelines, resulting in successful campaigns across different economic sectors. Its extensive reach sets AIA apart from any other PR agency as it guarantees maximum reach and results to clients.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Other services under the Africa Influencer Agency’s belt include recurring and campaign PR, creating different types of bespoke and impactful content from interviews, blogs and columns, distribution of newsletters and personal emails to relevant target audiences. Also the designing of customized websites, blogs, newsletters, banners and other digital materials, as well as organizing business events for close encounters with the relevant professionals that make a brand’s message a live experience.

Diana Wangeci: “AIA’s strength lies in the utilisation of instruments that have been successful and in operation for many years. For example, the press release distribution service dubbed Africa Press List that reaches thousands of journalists across Africa and globally, the news site Africa Business Communities, and other social media platforms. We are therefore guaranteeing reach through our channels into our network by skipping the step of publishing on third party media and bringing the message directly to a relevant audience of individual people in our network. This means that at Africa Influencer Agency, we are connecting Africa with itself, with the world and the world to Africa.”

The launch of the agency is timely, as Africa continues to attract a bevy of investors buoyed by investment opportunities across ICT, infrastructure, education, agribusiness and real estate sectors.

These economies continue to defy global financial slowdown and record promising trajectory with seven of the fastest-growing economies globally being from Africa according to recent studies.

With the coming into force of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – the largest free trade zone since the launch of the World Trade Organization – which is opening up a world of opportunities for Africa to trade with each other, the continent is now at a strategic position to expand trade and investment opportunities within and without and businesses are now primed to reach business partners through platforms available in the continent.