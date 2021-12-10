Digital finance backed to increase energy access in Africa’s off-grid regions

The rising use of mobile phones in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to accelerate access to off-grid renewable power through the pay-as-you-go model by 2030.

Power Africa Energy Foresight Report by The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) indicate that with 80% of the adult population owning mobile phones, it will become easier for consumers to access clean power through the paygo model.

“The traditional financing model in Africa for solar home systems is pay-as-you-go, where customers pay a monthly fee that is about as much as they would spend on lantern kerosene. But with streaming money, mobile money accounts, and Internet connectivity, customers can pay for exactly the amount of energy they use and sell excess capacity at a premium, either through a connection to a local grid or a battery charging service,” said the report.

In Africa, mobile phone users are able to access loans to start a business, pay for goods and services, save money, buy insurance, obtain credit, or collect payments from customers a factor USAID says will help accelerate the adoption of off-grid clean energy such as wind and solar.

The number of sub-Saharan Africans who have mobile money accounts has doubled between 2014 and 2017.

According to a projection by GSMA, 615 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa will subscribe to mobile services by 2025, equivalent to 50% of the region’s population, and generate $155 billion in economic value.

“In fact, there are ten countries in the world where more people have mobile money accounts rather than bank accounts, and all of them are in Africa,” the report stated.

According to the report, over 60% of people in sub-Saharan Africa do not have a bank account a factor that locks out many out of the larger financial system and has no path toward a better life.

The excess renewable power is also backed to help off-grid consumers mine cryptocurrencies, run servers, or sell idle computer processing power through services like LoadTeam or Golem Network.

USAID says renewable energy, including off-grid solar solutions – provides environmentally friendly and sustainable power options for sub-Saharan Africa.

The uptake of off-grid solar energy is also projected to increase within the next nine years backed by increased uptake of smart meters paving way for use of energy-as-currency.

Smart meters will see the establishment of a network of distributed renewable electricity generation.

“Off-grid communities could eventually become interconnected with national grids and form mini utilities. Smart meters like those offered by SparkMeter can benefit both the grid operator and the consumers.”

USAID said uptake of smart meters will be accelerated through improved broadband access in off-grid areas supported by projects such as Starlink by Elon Musk’s SpaceX which aims to achieve worldwide broadband coverage with a constellation of 30,000 satellites.