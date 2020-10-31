Digital healthcare giant Vezeeta launches platform to access doctors

Global digital healthcare giant Vezeeta has today launched a health-tech platform that will enable Kenyans access doctors from their smart phones.

The app – Vezeeta, is available for both Android and IOS users via Google and Apple App stores with 24 hours 7 days a week medical access in all the 47 counties.

Patients will now be able to search, compare and book appointments with doctors in under a minute.

To book a doctor via the app, Kenyans can download the app on their smartphones, sign up, choose a medical specialty area of interest, region and insurance cover and proceed on to select your preferred doctor.

According to Vezeeta Africa Vice President Nana Frimpong, the platform will provide Kenyans with an opportunity to access doctors across various disciplines on their terms.

Through our App and website, Kenyans will be able to access expert medical advice from the safety of their homes and receive professional guidance on identifying and dealing with COVID-19, without risking exposure.

“As COVID-19 outbreak continues to present complex healthcare challenges to the public, we see our role and responsibility as a health-tech leader and trusted partner to ensure that the well-being and health of our patients remains uninterrupted,” noted Mr. Frimpong.

“As a digital healthcare giant that serves and empowers patients in every step of their healthcare journey through data and technology, we are proud to support Kenya’s Ministry’s digital economy blueprint that recognizes ICT as a key enabler for quality healthcare,” noted Mr. Frimpong.

Currently, the app has over 30 specialty areas that range from chest and respiratory, dentistry, dermatology, neurology, orthopedics and ENT among others with medical experts all registered under the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

“We believe that through this initiative, we are supporting not only the Government of Kenya but also empowering Kenyans to make more informed decisions on their healthcare choices and improve access to doctors in general,” Frimpong concluded.