Digital learning takes center stage in institutions of higher learning

MKU Vice-Chancellor Prof Stanley Waudo has challenged institutions of higher learning to equip youths with the necessary knowledge and skills to be successful professionals.

The Vice Chancellor welcomed the decision to re-open institutions of higher learning albeit in strict conformity to the set guidelines even as he acknowledged that digital learning is now the future.

Waudo says at Mount Kenya University the learning environment is fashioned for learners in a way that makes them ready for the job market once they graduate.

This after a recent study by research firm CPS International ranked MKU graduates among the best in the job market.

The survey also ranked MKU as a university of choice among the tops private universities in the Country and beyond.

MKU founder Simon Gicharu said they have put in place adequate measures to ensure their students access quality yet affordable education especially during the COVID 19 pandemic period.

“The university produces skilled graduates who are not only employable but have the necessary skills for self employment,” he said.

He said the university has embraced an innovative teaching, learning and assessment strategy which is appropriate for its learners.

Prof Waudo says the university academic structure encourages progression from certificate, diploma to degree levels and by doing so offers a platform for everyone to acquire skills needed in the job market.

MKU has developed new programmes, which have been accredited by the Commission for University Education to broaden its capacity.

There are various modes of learning for the students with some on full time, others on digital (online teaching and learning), while some opts for part-time learning.

Prof Waudo says digital learning has now taken center stage due to the restrictions brought about by COVID 19 pandemic and the University has had to boost its infrastructure since a majority of students have embraced e-learning.