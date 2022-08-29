Digital lenders move to court to challenge 20 pc excise tax

Digital Financial Services Association of Kenya has moved to court to challenge among others, the 20pc excise on digital loans which took effect through Finance Act 2022.

They say the amendment to the first schedule to the Excise Duty of 2015 is discriminatory, unconstitutional, and imposes an unfair tax burden.

The Finance Act 2022 reads; “Excise duty on fees charged by digital lenders at a rate of twenty percent. Excise duty on the importation of cellular phones shall be at ten percent of the excisable value. Imported ready-to-use SIM cards Ksh 50 per SIM card.”

Excise duty on normal loan fees is projected to earn the taxman, more than Ksh7 billion annually.

The petitioner further argues that despite being gazetted on 8 July 2022, the Amendment came into force retrospectively with effect from 1 July 2022, hence digital lenders were unable to pass on the cost to borrowers.

This comes even as digital lenders seek fresh licenses after the Central Bank of Kenya, Amendment, Act, 2021 was assented into law, giving the central bank powers to license and oversight the previously unregulated digital loan providers.

Digital lenders have until next month to comply. Over the past decade, the mobile lending industry in Kenya has witnessed stratospheric growth.

