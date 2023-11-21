Digital skills have the potential to transform modern labour market

The digital economy is rapidly transforming the job landscape across the globe, especially for youth. Kenya being at the forefront of embracing the digital transformation adopted the Digital Economy Blueprint in 2019.

The country aims to harness digital technologies, infrastructure, and innovation-driven entrepreneurship, including the development of digital skills and to create decent job opportunities.

The digital era has not only changed but enriched mentorship dynamics, transcending geographical boundaries. Virtual connectivity has opened avenues for seamless engagement between mentors and mentees, providing a global perspective previously inaccessible.

Digital platforms are integral enablers of mentorship, providing accessible spaces for interactions. Through social media, professional networks, and online forums, mentors can engage with mentees in real-time, facilitating immediate exchange of insights and guidance.

Kenya, like many African countries, is experiencing a digital revolution. The rise of digital skills is creating new employment opportunities, especially for tech-savvy youth. Digital skills such as programming, digital marketing, data analytics, and product design are in high demand in the job market.

The vital aspect is the need for mentorship of the youth within the digital space. Mentorship in the digital age demands agility. Staying abreast of industry trends, emerging technologies, and evolving best practices transforms mentorship into a continuous learning process where adaptability is paramount.

However, there are challenges facing digital mentorship programs in Kenya and Africa at large. Despite its advantages, digital mentorship faces challenges, particularly in maintaining a personal connection. Balancing technology use and preserving the human aspect is crucial. Video conferencing and immersive technologies can effectively bridge this gap.

Today, most organizations in Kenya are leveraging on the digital landscape for robust mentorship programs. Organizations can harness technology for scalable mentorship programs. Virtual platforms, webinars, and online resources empower organizations to reach a wider audience, fostering a culture of continuous learning while enhancing program accessibility.

Most companies must have a clear framework for navigating mentorship in the digital age by embracing the digital landscape as a facilitator of mentorship, recognizing the enduring value of face-to-face interactions. Seek mentors aligned with your goals, strategically utilize online resources, and remain open to diverse perspectives for a comprehensive learning experience.

Kenya’s biggest telco Safaricom recently launched Safaricom Hook, a platform designed to empower Kenyan youth in technology, career, and culture. Safaricom Hook goes beyond the ordinary, focusing on technology, career, and culture to nurture Gen Z’s dreams.

This is a tech enabler, it provides custom-made offerings using Safaricom’s vast network. In mentorship, it’s pivotal. The Tech hook imparts digital skills through the Digital Talent Programme and partnerships.

The Career hook offers digital training for diverse careers, and this is where BrighterMonday comes in. The Culture hook opens doors to sports, content creation, and fashion. This initiative not only empowers but also creates a mentorship-rich environment for youth across diverse fields.

Safaricom has a partnership with BrighterMonday in scaling up digital and mentorship uptake among the youth in Kenya.

This collaboration with Safaricom, as their career hook partner of choice, signifies a joint commitment to empowering the youth. This partnership opens pathways for unprecedented opportunities, guiding the youth toward promising careers within Safaricom.

The writer is the head of Marketing – East Africa, BrighterMonday