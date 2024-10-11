Two sub-counties in Tana declared disturbed and dangerous

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has declared several areas in Tana River County as security disturbed and dangerous.

The affected areas include Bangale and Tana North Sub-Counties.

The declaration means the affected areas are now security operation zones and locals have been urged to surrender any firearms they hold to authorities.

In a gazette notice, CS Kindiki notes that the decision was made in consultation with the National Security Council, and is geared towards addressing escalating security concerns in the region and will remain in effect for 30 days, with the potential for extension.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in consultation with the National Security Council, declares the following parts of Tana River County as security disturbed and dangerous,” the notice read.

“This notice shall take effect on October 11, 2024, as from 6.30 p.m. for a period of thirty (30) days and may, at any time be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Gazette direct.”

The areas include Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo, and Mbalambala locations in the Bangale sub-county.

The others are Hirimani, Hosingo, Dukanotu, Chewele, Nanighi, and Bura locations in Tana North Sub-county.