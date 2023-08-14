Digitizing govt services to help curb crime, seal revenue seapages

Immigration and Citizens Services Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok has affirmed that digitizing government services will help curb crime as well as seal revenue seapages.

Bitok confirmed that plans are an advanced stage to roll out the Unique Personal Identifier (UPI), which will be given to newborns as a distinct lifetime registration by mid next month.

Speaking Monday morning during the launch of Digital Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Immigration and Citizens Services ministry, the Interior ministry as well as United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bitok noted that Kenyans will be able to easily access close to 5,000 State services already onboarded online.

”By embracing collective action, we will drive an inclusive future where every Kenyan benefits. We are grateful to UNDP and key stakeholders, for joining us in this process. Together, we will make Kenya’s Digital Identity A Game-Changer,” remarked PS Bitok.

To diversify revenue streams and minimise crime linked to identity-theft, the PS added that the government will consolidate and digitalize existing registration databases under its custody and promote pay-to-access use by telecommunication firms and other businesses that rely on Know-Your-Customer (KYC) profiles.