DigiTruck training program to promote digital literacy in Uasin Gishu

Huawei Technologies Kenya has partnered with Uasin Gishu County’s Women Rep Foundation to provide free and comprehensive digital literacy training for its youth.

The Glady’s Boss Foundation in collaborative effort with Huawei will provide a DigiTruck training program in the county in order to bridge the digital divide and equip the youth with essential skills to use in the ever evolving digital space.

“The training program, scheduled to run for the next six weeks, will cover fundamental aspects of digital literacy, empowering participants with knowledge and skills that are increasingly vital in today’s technology-driven world,” said Woman Rep for Uasin Gishu, Gladys Boss.

The training program will be conducted by experienced trainers from Computers for Schools Kenya and will ensure the participants receive high quality content.

“Upon successful completion of the training, participants will receive certificates recognized in the industry, enhancing their employability and opening doors to various opportunities in the digital landscape, both online and physically,” added Boss.

According to Huawei Technologies said they are committed to empowering communities through technology education and the collaboration with the Gladys Boss Foundation reflects a shared vision of creating a positive and lasting impact on the lives of the youth in Uasin Gishu County