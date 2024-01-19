Diplomatic relations between Kenya and Bahamas commences

Kenya and the island nation of the Bahamas have agreed to establish embassies in Nairobi and Nassau as part of efforts to open a new chapter of diplomatic relations.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, emphasized that the move will create opportunities for increased trade and investment between the two countries.

During the meeting between Dr. Mudavadi and Bahamas Minister for Immigration and National Insurance, Alfred Sears, it was agreed that the two countries would expedite the process and bring the plan to fruition.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 19th Non-Aligned Movement summit in Kampala, Uganda.

Mudavadi expressed optimism about the agreement, stating, “Today’s milestone agreement reflects a robust commitment to future cooperation and fostering friendship between our nations. We look forward to fruitful collaborations across diverse areas for mutual benefit.”

Sears also expressed the Bahamas’ commitment to enhancing its international standing by regarding Kenya as both a regional and continental investment hub. He highlighted the anticipated improvements in their future relations.

Guided by the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and International Law, particularly the respect and promotion of international peace and security, equality among states, due respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, independence and international treaties, and the non-interference in international affairs of states, the ministers expressed their willingness to engage further.

They emphasized that the establishment of diplomatic ties would open key opportunities for mutual economic growth.

The Bahamas is an island country nestled in the archipelago of the West Indies, renowned for its stunning islands, sun-drenched beaches, luxurious resorts, and rich cultural heritage. It gained independence in 1973, 10 years after Kenya.