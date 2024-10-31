Diplomats urge Kenya to address human rights concerns

As Kenya prepares to take its seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in January 2025, diplomats from various international missions have raised serious concerns over recent human rights issues within the country.

Representatives from the Royal Danish Embassy, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the British High Commission emphasized the importance of addressing ongoing reports of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances, underscoring the need to uphold High Court rulings and the rule of law.

The diplomatic missions’ joint statement highlighted President William Ruto’s recent commitment to prevent such incidents under his leadership, assuring accountability for those involved.

Swift, transparent investigations into human rights allegations, they added, would be essential in demonstrating Kenya’s dedication to human rights both domestically and on the global stage as a member of the UNHRC.

Diplomats noted that Kenya’s Constitution and Bill of Rights provide a strong legal framework, stressing that upholding these rights fosters stability and prosperity.

This statement from diplomatic allies arrives as Kenya embarks on a unique international role following its election to the UNHRC by the United Nations General Assembly.

Selected alongside 18 other countries, including Spain, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand, Kenya’s three-year term on the Council will place it at the forefront of human rights advocacy.

However, Kenya’s candidacy faced pushback from several human rights organizations led by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

These groups accused the government of defying court orders and cited unlawful killings, abductions, and enforced disappearances as examples of alleged violations of international treaties and human rights laws.

In response, the government has denied involvement in these incidents and pledged to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.

With strong diplomatic support, Kenya’s new role in the UNHRC provides a significant opportunity to address national and international human rights challenges, advancing Kenya’s position as a defender of fundamental rights on the world stage.