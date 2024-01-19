Direct flights from Dubai to Mombasa now cleared for takeoff

Dubai-based low-cost carrier Fly-Dubai inaugurated direct flight services to Mombasa recently, marking a strategic move to expand its African market presence, focusing on enhancing connectivity and fostering economic ties.

The introduction of the flights aims to bolster the tourism sector in the region, while underscoring the airline’s commitment to providing efficient travel options and tapping into emerging opportunities within the African market.

This development is poised to facilitate increased accessibility for travelers and contribute to the growth of both tourism and business activities between Dubai and Mombasa.

The airline will become the first national carrier with direct flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Kenyan coastal city, four times a week for now hoping to schedule more flights soon.

The inaugural flight touched down at the Moi International Airport with over 119 tourists and was received by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua, his Roads and Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen and Mombasa County Governor, Abdulswamad Nassir.

Mutua said the airline signifies a destination confidence, which will increase tourism numbers to Mombasa and Kenya in general.

“This is a major boost because Mombasa is a tourist destination and this means an increase in guests which translates into business and good economy,” he said.

The Mombasa governor asked the national government to continue opening the skies for charter flights to ensure Mombasa opens economically.

“We want Fly-Dubai to be part and parcel of Mombasa, we have been knocking on doors demanding an open sky policy and we can see the fruits,” said Nassir, adding that the chatter flights will reduce the cost of transport.

Murkomen said the government is satisfied that the direct flights will impact the economy, adding that Fly-Dubai is a game changer to connectivity into the Middle East.

“We permitted them since May last year. We gave them four flights a week and the reason why we chose Mombasa is because the region has been a pivotal gateway to the country and also serves as a tourist hub,” he stated.

Murkomen said it will act as a linkage to the Middle East, adding that the government is working hard to double the number of tourists visiting the country.

The carrier’s Senior Vice President Sudhir Sreedharan said the airline sees a potential market in Kenya and will link Kenya to over 120 destinations globally, adding that the company is ready to increase flights if granted the permission.