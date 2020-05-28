Disarmament in Baringo to continue during Covid-19 pandemic

The ongoing disarmament operation in parts of Baringo County will continue despite the current Covid-19 pandemic, the County security team has said.

Speaking at Kabarnet after a county Security committee meeting County Commissioner Henry Wafula said the exercise seeks to mop up illegal firearms used by bandits.

“We will not relent until calm is restored. The bandits should not expect us to wait for covid-19 to end, we will continue dealing with them either with Covid or not.” He said.

Wafula also warned politicians against inciting locals saying they will face the full force of the law.

“I want to warn the leaders, whatever their position, that I will arrest anyone playing games with the security of residents in the county.” He warned.

He expressed concern on the use of social media to incite saying the security team will haunt down those perpetrating war on the platforms.

The commissioner also outlined the sectors that are likely to benefit from the National Government economic regeneration program released by the Presidency lately.

The sectors include health, education, infrastructure, tourism and small scale businesses.

The committee through the County police commander Robinson Ndiwa also revealed that they have recovered 25 illegal firearms in Tiaty.

Four suspects were also arrested in the crackdown and the security team is now calling on members of the public who are victims of cattle rustling and banditry to help the police in identifying the perpetrators.

The operation to mop up the illegal guns which started on 5th May has been causing residents sleepless nights even as political leaders remain divided on how it’s being implemented.