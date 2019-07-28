Disarmament order issued in six counties affected by cattle rustling

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner (RC) George Natembeya has issued an order for disarmament in the six counties affected by cattle rustling in the North Rift.

Speaking at Kabarnet on Saturday a meeting with the security chiefs, Natembeya ordered the security committees in the six counties to prepare an operation order saying he will lead the operation.

The administrator vowed to end the insecurity menace in the North Rift.

“It is now 56 years since independence and we cannot be speaking of cattle rustling every day, we cannot allow this circus to go on perpetually, people will have to change their ways,” said the tough speaking RC.

He ordered the County Security teams in Baringo, West Pokot, Samburu, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet and Laikipia to prepare the operation order within the next one month to pave way for the operation he said will be thorough.

Speaking during a meeting with Security Committee and Baringo County chiefs at the Kenya School of Government in Kabarnet town early this month Natembeya emphasized that they will operate from the ground so as to ensure the operation is successful.

According to Natembeya the operation is meant to eradicate the shameful acts of cattle rustling and banditry in the shortest time possible saying that it is pulling Kenya behind 56 years since independence.

He cautioned politicians against politicizing the operation and urged them to remain neutral if they do not support it. Natembeya made it clear to the politicians covering up for the bandits that the law is clear and no one will be spared.

“If you know you are against it we ask you to take a tour and go bench marking abroad and give us a humble time to do our work,” he advised politicians who may wish to scuttle the operations.

He also urged the media to take time and cover the operations and avoid reporting negatively on security operations without having firsthand information.

The regional co-coordinator also said that security agencies are monitoring the business people who are funding the bandits and they too will be brought to book.

He urged the chiefs to go back in their locations and ask the illegal firearms owners to surrender them to the government peacefully.

Natembeya said time for peace campaigns to stop cattle rustling are over and that they will use a tough approach since the softer option never yielded any fruit.

He asked the chiefs to clean up their areas warning them of dire consequences if animals stolen will pass through or be held in their locations without alerting the security personnel

The regional co-coordinator termed cattle rustling as commercial and not cultural while urging the youth to look for alternative legitimate income generating avenues like dairy farming citing an example of dairy farmers in Githunguri producing up to 100 liters of milk per day.

On his part Baringo County Commissioner Mr. Henry Wafula said they were ready to implement the order and added that they would be happy if law and order would be restored in the region.

Regional coordinators for intelligence services, criminal investigations and regional police commander called for chiefs and the community at large to identify the perpetrators so that they may be arrested and charged.

They were addressing the security team in the entire county comprising of deputy county commissioners, their assistants as well as chiefs and their assistants. Also present were officers from National Intelligence Services (NIS), Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The RC toured the Baringo Huduma Centre and made a courtesy call on the County Commissioners office before addressing the security meeting. They later flew to Tiaty Sub County which has been a headache in the region as most of the bandits are said to be from the area.