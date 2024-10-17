Malagasy film ‘Disco Afrika’ is set to make its Kenyan debut at the Nairobi Film Festival which begins on Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 27.

The film from director Luck Razanajaona will screen at Prestige Plaza on Sunday, October 18 from 5 PM.

The debut feature follows Kwame, a young sapphire miner in Madagascar, as he grapples with the country’s pervasive corruption and rediscovers the ideals of political and artistic awakening through the spirit of African music from the 1970s.

As one of the festival’s most anticipated premieres, ‘Disco Afrika’ comes at a time when Kenya is going through what many have described as a political renaissance, which explains its showcase this year.

This year, Nairobi has been the centre of several political protests since June when the youth in Kenya demonstrated against the Finance Bill 2024. Since then, more have taken place as the Kenyan voters demand for more accountability from the Kenyan government.

In this feature, Razanajaona uses Kwame’s journey to reflect the disillusionment in post-independence Africa, a feeling most Kenyans can relate to.

“I wanted to modestly chronicle the emergence of a political awakening in the heart of an individual,” the director explains, emphasizing the personal over grand political narratives.

He describes Kwame’s story as one of “frailty, flaws, and doubts,” as the protagonist confronts both his internal struggles and the external forces shaping his world.

In addition to telling a story that’s more African than Malagasy, Razanajaona hopes that through ‘Disco Afrika’, he can restore pride in Malagasy cinema, which has largely disappeared from international screens.

He views the film as “an artistic and political challenge,” underscoring his commitment to reviving Malagasy stories for a global audience.

If you don’t have a festival pass you can purchase a single ticket to the film here.