Discover Lungi Naidoo and her danceable music

She just released a new EP called Courage.

This would be a great time to start listening to Lungi, not only did she recently drop her new EP but she is also back from a very long hiatus.

South African singer and songwriter, Lungi Naidoo’s new EP is called Courage to deliver the kind of Afro-Pop & Afrobeat sound she is known for. Prior to the release of the EP, Lungi dropped three singles namely, “Feel Good” (23 July), “About You” (20 August) and “Azania” (17 September).

Talking about her return to music and the EP Lundi said, “Courage is a testament of how far I’ve come and how much I have achieved regardless of my shortcomings. It takes a lot for one to get up and try again but now I have nothing to lose. I gave myself a red card so I could sit down and focus on what I wanted and what I need to write about and what my purpose would be in this world through my music, through my voice.”

The first single off the EP was co-written by Ghanaian producer and artist, GuiltyBeatz. The Afrobeats-rooted track “Feel Good” was released months ahead of the EP release . Talking about the significance of the lyrics, Lungi said: “This song is about me, in every way. Sometimes when you’re down you got to envision your happiness as if you are already in that space. This song is about me giving praise in advance for all the blessings I am going to receive. To own one’s Queendom and feel good about it unapologetically.”

Stream the entire EP here and all her other works here.