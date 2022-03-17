Discover the Kenyan on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Joseph Kitonga is his name and he is only 24 years old. Kitonga is now among 600 youth from around the world who have been determined to be making positive change around the world. He has been featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 North American list. This is because of his healthcare venture, Vitable Health.

Joseph Kitonga immigrated to the U.S. from Kenya at the age of 13 and watched his parents bootstrap a home healthcare small business. He dropped out of college to found Vitable Health, which gives home health workers and others a primary care-based health insurance plan with virtual and at-home visits with no copays or deductibles. The company’s raised over $9 million to date from investors.

The idea to start Vitable Health arose in 2018 while Kitonga was still in college in Pennsylvania.“In fall of 2018, I built the tech product that would enable Vitable, found a lawyer, and applied to Inc.U. I remember going to the taping the next semester, and that was the first week we’d launched.” Joseph Kitonga revealed. “We were doing on-demand urgent care, and quickly it shifted to being an urgent care membership service. Members pay a monthly fee and get access to our network of providers.”

Now Vitable Health consists of a team of engineers, clinicians, and operators fundamentally redesigning how healthcare works for the 80 million uninsured and under-insured Americans.

Congratulations to Joseph.