Discrimination claims isolated cases, Ukrainian Ambassador to Kenya says

Ukraine’s ambassador to Kenya Adrii Pravednyk has dismissed reports of discrimination against African immigrants trying to flee Ukraine saying they are isolated cases.

Speaking at the Ukrainian embassy in Nairobi, Adrii said the reports don’t represent evacuation efforts in the country as a whole.

“There were isolated cases where some African, Indian and Pakistani students became impatient. I can assure you these were isolated cases, we are doing everything possible to make sure that irrespective of nationality, race or gender, everyone can cross the border from Ukraine into neighboring countries.” Adrii said.

His sentiments coming after uproar on social media as videos of Africans being denied entry into emergency buses and trains emerged. The videos have sparked international backlash, accusing Ukrainians of racism, even in the midst of the invasion by Russia.

According to the BBC, a Nigerian student Jessica has kept in touch with them about her journey out of Ukraine. She is among the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the country, and one of many who have described facing racism at the borders.

The Ambassador alongside other representatives from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, Germany, Hungary and the EU, addressed efforts to ensure that Kenyans stranded in Ukraine are safe, which will include waiving of the usual entry requirements such as visa, passport and COVID-19 vaccination certification.

There were more than 200 Kenyans living in Ukraine by the start of the conflict but according to a press statement by the EU, 88 Kenyans have managed to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border between 24th and 28th of February.

Adrii also expressed his gratitude to the global community for their continued support, as demonstrated in the recently concluded special session of the United Nations General Assembly, in which an overwhelming majority voted in favor of stopping the Russian offensive.

“I would like to start by expressing our sincere gratitude to all countries of the world and especially to our African partners, including Kenya, who voted for the resolution to stop Russian aggression during the special session of the (UN)General assembly.” He said.