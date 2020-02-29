Disquiet continues over government’s Coronavirus preparedness

As the country awaits the Ministry of Health to present to court a contingency plan for prevention, surveillance, control and response systems to Coronavirus outbreak in Kenya, disquiet on the government’s response continues to rise.

Leaders on both political and religious spectrum say the government is risking the lives of Kenyans as they questioned the country’s preparedness in containing the virus should it find its way into the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday issued an executive order directing that the 120-bed ward at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi to be used as an isolation centre for coronavirus cases be completed within the next seven days. Also Read Coronavirus: Tourism stakeholders say panic could hurt sector

Mr Kenyatta also ordered that isolation and treatment facilities be set up in all Level Five and referral hospitals across the country by March 15, 2020.



The virus which has now been reported in more than 50 countries has seen world health organization raise its risk assessment of the virus to very high citing the risk of spread and impact.

Members of Parliament Martha Wangari, Jane Kihara and Liza Chelule say the government needs to be vigilant in the face of the outbreak that has faced the world.

This comes as African Brotherhood Church archbishop right reverend Timothy Ndambuki called on leaders to halt the Building Bridges Initiative rallies and focus on the deadly coronavirus.

Reverend Ndambuki who expressed disappointment in the government’s move to let Chinese flights jet into the country amid the worldwide pronounced danger, called on the government to use funds set aside for BBI rallies and ensure full security for its citizen in preventing the spread.

Meanwhile, Pope’s representative in Kenya his Excellency Archbishop Hubertus Matheus Maria van Megan has expressed confidence in the health experts in containing the virus.

Hubertus says while it is important to take precautionary measures, Kenyans should not discriminate others over the fast-spreading virus.

On Friday, WHO upgraded the global risk of the outbreak to its highest level, even as they said there was still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission were broken.

Authorities in the US are now dealing with three patients who contracted the virus despite not having travelled to an affected area or had contact with a known case.

The virus has killed more than 2,800 people and infected more than 83,000 across the globe.