Disruptions as Kenya Airways pilots go on strike

Several scheduled flights have reportedly been canceled after Kenya Airways pilots began their strike.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) said none of its pilots will fly Kenya Airways plane from JKIA starting Saturday.

KALPA Secretary-General Captain Murithi Nyagah said in a statement this was in fulfillment of its industrial strike notice that it gave to the KQ management on October 19, 2022 over unmet grievances.

The union is demanding the airline restarts contributions to its staff pension fund which was stopped during the pandemic, and the payment of all salaries that were accrued at the time.

In a separate statement, Kenya Airways put estimated losses if the strike goes ahead at Ksh300 million daily.

The Airline said KALPA was proceeding on industrial strike despite being ordered by the courts to rescind the plans.

The KQ Board says none of the grievances advanced by KALPA merits an industrial strike, adding that all pay deals with unions must reflect the company’s effort to return to profit.

The airline is trying to recover from a downturn in earnings.

