Distraught victims, families narrate nightmare of Kenyan migrant workers in Gulf States

Kenyan migrant workers in Saudi Arabia continue to suffer extreme forms of labor exploitation that sometimes rise to slavery-like conditions, Parliament was told Monday.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, distressed victims and families of those who went to seek greener pastures in the gulf state, lamented exploitation and abuse that most of the time has left many dead.

Those who have made submissions to the committee told legislators how some of the girls run away to the Kingdom without their families’ consent, and have unknown people sign as their next of kin, in cahoots with the rogue agents.

A distraught mother informed the MPs that she is aware her daughter who was working in Saudi has been dead since December. The worst part is that her body is yet to be brought back home.

The Hon Kabinga Wachira-led committee also heard how a huge percentage of the documents submitted by the recruitment agencies are mostly falsified. For instance, one family denounced information regarding their daughter indicating she had completed secondary school education. They claim the daughter did not pursue education beyond primary school.

Of huge concern to the families is the tendency by recruitment agencies to facilitate their travel out of the country without their knowledge. They disclosed they only come into the picture once they get to Saudi Arabia and land in trouble. This is the time, according to families, that the victims start reaching out for help.

Institutions such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Immigration, and National Employment Authority (NEA) have been greatly implicated by the families over alleged failure to observe strict measures to ensure the safety of Kenyans before traveling, and after.

The Embassy in Saudi also is under the spotlight for ‘neglecting’ Kenyans who find themselves in trouble, mainly, by dismissing the girls as having gone there through illegal channels and therefore cannot be assisted.

